Lawsuits Start over Air Pollution in Veliko Tarnovo

от БНТ
The wood-processing plant, named as a major air polluter, appeals fines imposed by the regional eco-inspectorate

Public dissatisfaction continues to grow in Veliko Tarnovo over air quality issues. A series of court cases is forthcoming, in which a wood-processing company, named as the main source of pollution, is appealing fines imposed by the Regional Environment and Water Inspectorate. Residents, for their part, are calling for transparency in the judicial process and detailed information on the monitoring of the company’s activities.

Vladislav Ivanov, Civic Association “You Decide for Veliko Tarnovo”:
“This is an issue that has been troubling the citizens of Veliko Tarnovo since 2016, with increasing intensity. Bad things happen in the dark. Our task is to gather all available information and help bring it to light. Our main goal is to shed light on the situation, to expose everything that is happening, because the truth is that bad things happen in the dark. As citizens, our work is to collect all accessible information and, through actions entirely within the law, help bring all these facts into the open.”

Seva Pamukchieva, Civic Association “You Decide for Veliko Tarnovo”:
“Yesterday we posted information on Facebook about the ongoing court cases at the Veliko Tarnovo District Court. They concern fines issued by the Regional Environment Inspectorate – Veliko Tarnovo. As an association, our goal is to raise public awareness about all environmental issues in the city and municipality. Therefore, transparency in all cases related to air and water pollution and, more broadly, environmental issues is very important to us. We urge citizens to engage actively, participate, and stay informed. We will do everything we can to present objective information, obtain data from state authorities, and publicise it to shed light on these issues.”

The first hearing, scheduled for tomorrow, will examine the company’s appeals against the imposed fines. In a statement to BNT, the company argued that the sanctions, which relate solely to odours and none to exceedances of particulate matter limits, are biased.

“The company has not increased production volumes and continuously carries out technical modernisation, including the installation of measuring devices under the supervision of competent administrative authorities. At present, all sanctions are based on alleged violations identified through the subjective perception of control authority staff. It is also significant that there is a licensed site located in the city’s industrial zone, which houses other industrial enterprises, making it unclear if any detected pollution originates from our operations, and if so, what its nature is.”

More from: Bulgaria

Radan Kanev, MEP: "The outcome of the war must ensure that Ukraine does not become a satellite state."
Radan Kanev, MEP: "The outcome of the war must ensure that Ukraine does not become a satellite state."
Protests Across Several Sectors as Medics, Agricultural Workers and Social Services Demand Higher Pay
"The Cruel Way" Wins Award for Best Bulgarian Adventure Film at Bansko Film Fest 2025
Residents Protest Over Planned Expansion of Paid Parking Zones
POS Terminals and ATMs in Bulgaria Will Pause for Several Hours on New Year's Eve Amid Euro Switch
From 1 December, Parliament Will No Longer Use the Parking Area at St. Alexander Nevsky Square, Freeing the Space for Potential Public Use
Комисията по бюджет и финанси прие на второ четене бюджета на НЗОК за 2026 г.
Комисията по бюджет и финанси прие на второ четене бюджета на НЗОК...
У нас
Съдът освободи от ареста Никола Барбутов
У нас
Протест срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание
У нас
От 1 декември парламентът се отказва от паркинга на площад "Св. Александър Невски"
У нас
Спецоперация на Антикорупционната комисия - разследват имотни...
У нас
Отзук от парламента: При какви условия ще се проведе концесията на...
У нас
ЕС продължава със санкциите срещу Русия: Извънредна среща на...
По света
Дипломатически совалки в търсене на мир: Пратеници на Тръмп...
По света
