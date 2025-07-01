Locomotive of Passenger Train Catches Fire near Stara Zagora

The locomotive of a fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire at Kaloyanovets station, near Stara Zagora. The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. today, July 1.

There were around 150 passengers on board; no injuries have been reported. Passengers said they saw smoke, and conductors promptly instructed them to leave the train. Stranded for several hours, people waited in a field near the railway tracks before being transported by bus. For safety reasons, power supply along the railway line was suspended. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Photos by BGNES