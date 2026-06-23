Long-term Bulgarian Politician and Former MRF Deputy Chairman Yordan Tsonev Announced His Retirement from Politics

Yordan Tsonev is stepping away from politics. Speaking to Bulgarian National Television, he said that he had decided as early as last year that 36 years in active political life were enough and that it was time for a quieter chapter.

Tsonev explained that he personally requested to be relieved of his leadership positions within Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and will no longer be involved in political activity.

He served as a member of parliament in 13 legislatures. Tsonev entered politics through the Union of Democratic Forces (UDF) and became an MP in Bulgaria’s 38th National Assembly in April 1997. However, he was removed from the leadership of the centre-right party in 2000.

In 2005, he returned to Parliament as a member of the 40th National Assembly, this time representing the MRF. He subsequently served as an MP in 12 consecutive parliaments.

During several parliamentary terms, Tsonev chaired the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, playing a prominent role in shaping Bulgaria’s fiscal and budgetary policies.