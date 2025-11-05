БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Magnitsky Sanctions: Borissov Claims Peevski Was Listed Unfairly

The leader of GERB said he had lobbied for the removal of all Bulgarians who had been wrongly placed in the sanctions regime

A remote war of words has broken out between Boyko Borissov and Assen Vassilev over the “Magnitsky” sanctions.

The GERB leader said restrictions imposed on Delyan Peevski were unjust and claimed he had lobbied for the removal of all Bulgarians who had been included in the sanctions list without grounds.

“I am talking about all Bulgarians who were sanctioned unjustly. I have spoken up for Manolev as well. I was involved when the sanctions were imposed — I was at the embassy when they were announced. I believe Delyan Peevski ended up there unfairly. I am convinced he did not sell passports. We discussed many times in my office with Kiril Petkov, Hristo Ivanov and Assen Vassilev how to have Peevski’s sanctions lifted. They repeatedly helped at the time,” Borissov said.

    His remarks come after MPs rejected a proposal to restrict access to public office for individuals sanctioned under “Magnitsky” Act.

    Assen Vassilev dismissed Borissov’s claims as completely false:

    “This is an absolute lie. The only thing I did, when the sanctions were imposed in 2021, was propose a government decision to extend them in order to protect the Bulgarian financial system. The sanctions are absolutely justified, and Bulgaria is the only country where individuals under ‘Magnitsky’ have not been investigated and convicted,” Vassilev commented.

