The Parliament has rejected a bill proposed by the “Vazrazhdane” party to amend the Electoral Code, which would have barred individuals sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act from holding government, local, or party positions in Bulgaria. The amendments were not approved at first reading and in the re-vote, with 68 in favour, 110 against, and 19 abstentions.

The re-vote was requested by “Vazrazhdane” leader Kostadin Kostadinov, who argued that four MPs from “Democratic Bulgaria” had previously voted in support of Delyan Peevski and urged them not to participate in the second vote to avoid embarrassment.

During the re-vote, 10 MPs from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” supported the amendments, while four from the same group voted against. Additional support came from MPs representing “Vazrazhdane”, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, MECH, and “Velichie”. Opposition came from GERB-UDF, “MRF – New Beginning”, 14 MPs from “BSP – United Left”, and three independent MPs. “There Is Such a People” abstained, along with two MPs from BSP.

The bill provided for the introduction of a new eligibility criterion for holding elected and appointed positions: the absence of corruption sanctions imposed by foreign states or international bodies.