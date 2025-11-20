Major Antique Trafficking Network in Europe Disrupted, Archaeologists and Professors Among Those Arrested

A large-scale operation led by Bulgaria’s Chief Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has targeted an international network involved in the trafficking of cultural treasures. The operation, supported by Europol and the Italian Carabinieri, spans eight countries and has resulted in numerous searches and the seizure of thousands of artefacts, with an estimated total value of up to $1 billion. Among those detained abroad are archaeologists, university professors, and individuals involved at various levels in the criminal network.

The criminal network has been active for more than 16 years. The recovered artefacts originate mainly from Balkan countries, but items from China and Egypt have also been seized. Many of the objects were stolen from tombs or museums during the 1990s, while others were misappropriated during archaeological excavations. The operation has been ongoing for four years, with Bulgaria requesting Europol’s assistance two years ago.

Jens Leidhigenar of Europol said: “This was the largest operation in the field of cultural heritage that Europol has ever conducted. The next step is, of course, to return the artefacts to their countries of origin. First, it must be established where they came from, and then they will be returned.”

The operation, which began yesterday, involved searches at numerous addresses in Bulgaria and seven other countries. Thousands of valuable items have been seized, including coins, weapons — some antique — and other artefacts. Some 220 GDBOP officers took part in the raids.

Boyan Raev, director of GDBOP, said: “The aim of this police operation was to neutralise and detain individuals connected to an organised criminal group — or rather, a network — operating across Europe.” Angel Kanev, Deputy Sofia City Prosecutor, said: “Until yesterday, there were five defendants in this case; today, that number is almost 20, and it will continue to rise. Most of the accused are Bulgarian citizens, and some hold dual citizenship. All have been placed under 24-hour police arrest.”

The prosecution will also seek measures preventing the suspects from leaving the country or imposing substantial financial guarantees.

Paolo Baffera, commander with the Italian Carabinieri, explained: “This trafficking always operates through an illegal pyramid, starting with looters digging in tombs, followed by intermediaries and then international-level trafficking.”

The network used fake certification to release artefacts onto the market.

Kanev added: “In our partner country Greece, archaeologists, professors, and academics have been arrested and have been proven to be involved in this criminal activity.” On the involvement of private collectors, he clarified: “We are talking about an organised criminal network. Collectors are not of central importance; our efforts are focused on targeting those who organise international trafficking.”

The operation aims to return valuable items to their country of origin or to their rightful owners if stolen from private collections.



