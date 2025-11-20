БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Парламентът прие на първо четене бюджета на Държавното...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
В 8 държави, включително и в България, се провежда акция...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Major Antique Trafficking Network in Europe Disrupted, Archaeologists and Professors Among Those Arrested

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Total value of all seized valuables reaches up to 1 billion dollars

A large-scale operation led by Bulgaria’s Chief Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has targeted an international network involved in the trafficking of cultural treasures. The operation, supported by Europol and the Italian Carabinieri, spans eight countries and has resulted in numerous searches and the seizure of thousands of artefacts, with an estimated total value of up to $1 billion. Among those detained abroad are archaeologists, university professors, and individuals involved at various levels in the criminal network.

The criminal network has been active for more than 16 years. The recovered artefacts originate mainly from Balkan countries, but items from China and Egypt have also been seized. Many of the objects were stolen from tombs or museums during the 1990s, while others were misappropriated during archaeological excavations. The operation has been ongoing for four years, with Bulgaria requesting Europol’s assistance two years ago.

Jens Leidhigenar of Europol said: “This was the largest operation in the field of cultural heritage that Europol has ever conducted. The next step is, of course, to return the artefacts to their countries of origin. First, it must be established where they came from, and then they will be returned.”

The operation, which began yesterday, involved searches at numerous addresses in Bulgaria and seven other countries. Thousands of valuable items have been seized, including coins, weapons — some antique — and other artefacts. Some 220 GDBOP officers took part in the raids.

Boyan Raev, director of GDBOP, said: “The aim of this police operation was to neutralise and detain individuals connected to an organised criminal group — or rather, a network — operating across Europe.”

Angel Kanev, Deputy Sofia City Prosecutor, said: “Until yesterday, there were five defendants in this case; today, that number is almost 20, and it will continue to rise. Most of the accused are Bulgarian citizens, and some hold dual citizenship. All have been placed under 24-hour police arrest.”

The prosecution will also seek measures preventing the suspects from leaving the country or imposing substantial financial guarantees.

Paolo Baffera, commander with the Italian Carabinieri, explained: “This trafficking always operates through an illegal pyramid, starting with looters digging in tombs, followed by intermediaries and then international-level trafficking.”

The network used fake certification to release artefacts onto the market.

Kanev added: “In our partner country Greece, archaeologists, professors, and academics have been arrested and have been proven to be involved in this criminal activity.”

On the involvement of private collectors, he clarified: “We are talking about an organised criminal network. Collectors are not of central importance; our efforts are focused on targeting those who organise international trafficking.”

The operation aims to return valuable items to their country of origin or to their rightful owners if stolen from private collections.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Делото срещу бившата полицайка Симона Радева е на финалната права
2
Делото срещу бившата полицайка Симона Радева е на финалната права
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
3
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
Паркирането около големи столични болници - мисия невъзможна
4
Паркирането около големи столични болници - мисия невъзможна
Прасе-касичка пред парламента: От ПП изразиха недоволството си за бюджета
5
Прасе-касичка пред парламента: От ПП изразиха недоволството си за...
Комета от друга звездна система минава близо до Земята – НАСА потвърждава, че не е опасна
6
Комета от друга звездна система минава близо до Земята – НАСА...

Най-четени

Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
1
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
2
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
3
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
4
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
5
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
6
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...

More from: Bulgaria

12 Convicted Over Deadly Mass Brawl in Central Kazanlak
12 Convicted Over Deadly Mass Brawl in Central Kazanlak
Intercity Bus Catches Fire in Transit Near Aytos – No Injuries Reported Intercity Bus Catches Fire in Transit Near Aytos – No Injuries Reported
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
National Construction Control Directorate Orders Removal of Artificial Riverbed Under 'Negresco' Complex in Elenite Resort National Construction Control Directorate Orders Removal of Artificial Riverbed Under 'Negresco' Complex in Elenite Resort
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
One of the New Czech Trains Set to Serve the Sofia Underground Unveiled (PHOTOS) One of the New Czech Trains Set to Serve the Sofia Underground Unveiled (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Discussions Begin on Whether Bulgaria Should Restrict Social Media Access for Children Discussions Begin on Whether Bulgaria Should Restrict Social Media Access for Children
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Nationwide Protests as National Statistics Institute Staff Demand 20% Pay Rise Nationwide Protests as National Statistics Institute Staff Demand 20% Pay Rise
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а Русия обяви превземането на Купянск
Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а Русия...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд 5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Междуградски автобус се запали край Айтос Междуградски автобус се запали край Айтос
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Осъдиха 12 души, участвали в масовия бой в центъра на Казанлък
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Регионални
Планове за мир в Украйна: Делегация на Пентагона на посещение в Киев
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
По света
Протест срещу поскъпването на паркирането в София
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Протести в страната в защита на Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Политика
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ