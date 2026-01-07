БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Maritime Administration Seeks to Recover €270,371 from Owner of Stranded Oil Tanker 'Kairos' to Cover Costs Incurred During Vessel's Removal

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази
морска администрация поиска собственика ldquoкайросrdquo 270 371 евро изтеглянето

The Bulgarian Maritime Administration has formally requested the owner of the tanker Kairos, which was stranded off the coast of Ahtopol, to reimburse all state expenses incurred during the vessel’s salvage operation.

A notarial notice has already been served to the Bulgarian agent of the shipowner through a private bailiff. The owner is required to repay the state €270,371 by 12 January 2026.

This amount covers the full costs borne by the state for the operation that moved Kairos from the shores of Ahtopol to the Burgas Bay.

On 12 December 2025, the government allocated 1.2 million leva for the towing of the ship to a safe place.

The salvage operation, conducted on 15 December 2025, involved three tugboats and a specialised generator used to operate the vessel’s hydraulic system and lift its anchor. All activities, including securing and towing the tanker, were carried out under the continuous supervision of the Maritime Administration.

A patrol vessel with a generator was also deployed to assist with the restoration of the tanker’s anchoring system.

The Operation to Tow 'Kairos' Tanker Stranded Off Ahtopol Is Proceeding as Planned

No Pollution of Sea Waters After Stranded Tanker 'Kairos' Was Towed to Burgas Bay

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
    1
    Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
    Американски военни превзеха петролния танкер "Маринера"
    2
    Американски военни превзеха петролния танкер "Маринера"
    Мъж от Шумен успя да пазарува с фалшиво евро (СНИМКИ)
    3
    Мъж от Шумен успя да пазарува с фалшиво евро (СНИМКИ)
    Продажбата на "Лукойл": Американски компании с интерес да купят петролния гигант
    4
    Продажбата на "Лукойл": Американски компании с интерес да...
    Двама пострадали след челна катастрофа на Орлов мост
    5
    Двама пострадали след челна катастрофа на Орлов мост
    ЕК дава 40 000 безплатни билети на млади хора по случай 40-годишнината на Шенген
    6
    ЕК дава 40 000 безплатни билети на млади хора по случай...

    Най-четени

    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    1
    Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    2
    Почина великият Димитър Пенев
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
    3
    Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
    4
    14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
    Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
    5
    Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
    6
    Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Pay Rise for Personal Assistants and Increased Financial Support for People with Disabilities
    Pay Rise for Personal Assistants and Increased Financial Support for People with Disabilities
    Belitsa Bear Sanctuary: One of Brigitte Bardot’s Enduring Causes Belitsa Bear Sanctuary: One of Brigitte Bardot’s Enduring Causes
    Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
    State of Emergency Declared in Krumovgrad After Torrential Rain State of Emergency Declared in Krumovgrad After Torrential Rain
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
    Owner of Oil Tanker 'Kairos' Covers Full Costs of Removal Operation Owner of Oil Tanker 'Kairos' Covers Full Costs of Removal Operation
    Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
    Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund Pharmacies Affected by Problems with State-Funded Medicines, Says Health Fund
    Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
    Two Injured in Head-On Collision at Eagles' Bridge in Sofia Two Injured in Head-On Collision at Eagles' Bridge in Sofia
    Чете се за: 01:02 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Частично бедствено положение в Крумовград заради проливни дъждове
    Частично бедствено положение в Крумовград заради проливни дъждове
    Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
    У нас
    Шофьорите да тръгват с готови за зимни условия автомобили Шофьорите да тръгват с готови за зимни условия автомобили
    Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
    У нас
    Осигурени са услугите по чистотата в още 6 района на София Осигурени са услугите по чистотата в още 6 района на София
    Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
    У нас
    Изплащането на първите пенсии в евро ще продължи до 20 януари Изплащането на първите пенсии в евро ще продължи до 20 януари
    Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
    У нас
    Граматика на еврото: Има ли множествено число новата валута
    Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
    У нас
    Вдигат заплатите на личните асистенти и финансовата подкрепа за...
    Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
    У нас
    Паркът за мечки в Белица - една от безсмъртните каузи на Брижит Бардо
    Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
    У нас
    САЩ превзеха два танкера, свързани с Венецуела
    Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ