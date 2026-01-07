The Bulgarian Maritime Administration has formally requested the owner of the tanker Kairos, which was stranded off the coast of Ahtopol, to reimburse all state expenses incurred during the vessel’s salvage operation.

A notarial notice has already been served to the Bulgarian agent of the shipowner through a private bailiff. The owner is required to repay the state €270,371 by 12 January 2026.

This amount covers the full costs borne by the state for the operation that moved Kairos from the shores of Ahtopol to the Burgas Bay.

On 12 December 2025, the government allocated 1.2 million leva for the towing of the ship to a safe place.

The salvage operation, conducted on 15 December 2025, involved three tugboats and a specialised generator used to operate the vessel’s hydraulic system and lift its anchor. All activities, including securing and towing the tanker, were carried out under the continuous supervision of the Maritime Administration.

A patrol vessel with a generator was also deployed to assist with the restoration of the tanker’s anchoring system.

