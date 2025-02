Martin Dimitrov of DB: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro

The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro. There is no budget, there is no plan. On Monday, Bulgaria has to go and present a plan in Brussels. Temenuzhka Petkova (Minister of Finance) should come and explain. Any delay could cost us dearly for the convergence report, said Martin Dimitrov from Wecontinue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) in the corridors of Parliament.

"We have to show a plan to Brussels on Monday. It could be fatal".

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News