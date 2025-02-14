The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister

I want to categorically refute the statement by Democratic Bulgaria (DB) that the draft law on the budget is being deliberately delayed. This is absolutely not the case. What we are currently doing and require a few more days for is related to Bulgaria's commitment to prepare a structural fiscal plan, which must be submitted to the European Commission, as stated by the Minister of Finance, Temenuzhka Petkova, in the corridors of Parliament on February 14.

"We still need a few more days to finalize this process. That is the reason."

There is no risk for the Eurozone, she was adamant. We are waiting for the Eurostat data on inflation, which will be available on February 24.

Martin Dimitrov: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro. "If Bulgaria meets the criteria and fulfills all the requirements, the Minister of Finance is immediately obligated to submit a request for a convergence report." There are no doubts, and there is nothing that could change our direction towards the Eurozone. We are resolute, said Temenuzhka Petkova.

