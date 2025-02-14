НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

The budget is not deliberately delayed, said Finance Minister

This is how the Minister of Finance responded to the reproaches of the DB

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:04, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

I want to categorically refute the statement by Democratic Bulgaria (DB) that the draft law on the budget is being deliberately delayed. This is absolutely not the case. What we are currently doing and require a few more days for is related to Bulgaria's commitment to prepare a structural fiscal plan, which must be submitted to the European Commission, as stated by the Minister of Finance, Temenuzhka Petkova, in the corridors of Parliament on February 14.

"We still need a few more days to finalize this process. That is the reason."

There is no risk for the Eurozone, she was adamant. We are waiting for the Eurostat data on inflation, which will be available on February 24.

Martin Dimitrov: The government is sabotaging its own plan for the euro. "If Bulgaria meets the criteria and fulfills all the requirements, the Minister of Finance is immediately obligated to submit a request for a convergence report."

There are no doubts, and there is nothing that could change our direction towards the Eurozone. We are resolute, said Temenuzhka Petkova.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
12:03, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
 Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
22:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
20:53, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
 Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
Reaction in Parliament: The parties and their visions on food prices
19:59, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
18:23, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
17:36, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
The memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their art of love lives on.
16:10, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
15:38, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference
15:25, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
'For God's sake, don't buy': There's a 100% mark-up on dairy products
14:11, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
Is there a boycott of supermarkets by consumers?
13:24, 13.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically condemns statement made by North Macedonia's PM regarding the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution
20:30, 12.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
It's Trifon Zarezan! The Day of wine and love
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
Large fire in a warehouse in Sofia
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
No-Shopping Day: Will the boycott against major retailers have an effect?
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
MPs adopted rules for election of members of the Commission for Protection of Competition
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Mother and her two children injured in a crash in Ruse, the woman is in life-threatening condition (update)
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Parliament hears Prime Minister on water supply from Arda river to Greece
Топ 24
Най-четени
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Избухна голям пожар в склад в София
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Кирил Петков отива на съд заради ареста на Борисов
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Даде ли резултат бойкотът срещу големите вериги заради високите цени?
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Жана Бергендорф отива на съд
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с опасност за живота
Майка и двете ѝ деца пострадаха при катастрофа в Русе, жената е с...
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
Бебето, пострадало в катастрофа в Русе, остава в болница
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
Ден без покупки: Ще има ли ефект от бойкота срещу хранителните магазини?
Ден без покупки: Ще има ли ефект от бойкота срещу хранителните...
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че излиза и не се върна повече
Бащата на момчето, загинало след пушене на вейп в Плевен: Каза, че...
Откриха новата научна лаборатория към българската база в Антарктида
Откриха новата научна лаборатория към българската база в Антарктида
Приключи делото срещу Луис Рубиалес
Приключи делото срещу Луис Рубиалес