Mayor of Stara Zagora Steps Down from GERB Leadership Role

The mayor of Stara Zagora Zhivko Todorov announced that he is stepping down from the leadership of GERB. The news was announced by him personally through a post on social networks on April 24.

In his statement, he said the decision was carefully considered and driven by his wish to focus entirely on his duties as mayor of Stara Zagora. He underlined that he remains committed to the development of the city and the completion of ongoing projects.

“Thank you for the trust over the years. I believe that at this moment it is most appropriate to direct my efforts entirely towards local government and the people of Stara Zagora,” he said.