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Meeting between Rumen Radev and Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Work Is Underway to Increase the Capacity of Bulgaria–Greece Gas Interconnector

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Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
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българия гърция стратегически партньори стабилност югоизточна европа каза премиерът румен радев
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, arrived in Bulgaria today, June 4, for a meeting with Rumen Radev – with one of the key priorities for both countries being energy and transport connectivity.

Relations between Bulgaria and Greece have become a strategic partnership, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The two leaders noted that work is underway on increasing the capacity of the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector to 5 billion cubic metres per year.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "The link between our electricity systems and the capacity to transport green energy along future corridors - all this is already changing the energy map of Europe."

He added that cooperation on transport connectivity also includes plans for building a north–south motorway.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “I dream of a land corridor that would include roads, railways and rail connections linking Greek ports and reaching Ukraine, and this requires the cooperation of Bulgaria and Romania.”

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We have an extremely strong need for this motorway so that the capacity of the northern Greek ports can be utilized.”

Mitsotakis asked for a long-term agreement on the waters of the rivers flowing into Greece.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece: "I would like to stress the need to reach a long-term agreement on the transboundary waters of the Arda, the Mesta and the Maritza. In this way we will be able to plan our investments, as this issue concerns both agriculture and climate change.” and climate change."

Both leaders also agreed on expanding cooperation in the field of defence.

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