Mentally ill man rampaged with samurai swords in a village in Pazardzhik district

A mentally ill man threatened two residents of the Pazardzhik village of Malo Konare, Pazardzhik district (Southern Bulgaria) on February 10, with samurai swords, as well as two police officers, who ultimately used a taser to detain the sword attack suspect.

The signal was reported by the grandfather of a 32-year-old man from Plovdiv. He called 112 and informed them that his grandson had taken two samurai-type swords and was walking through the streets of the village, threatening people. A police patrol from the Pazardzhik police station arrived at the scene. When they attempted to stop him, the man threatened the officers by waving the swords, insulting them, and making threats. He refused to obey their orders. The police then proceeded with the arrest, using a taser.

In the course of the investigation, it was found that minutes earlier the suspect had threatened a 16-year-old teenager by leaning the swords on his neck, and then another older man in a similar manner. The mentally ill man also slashed one of the tyres of a parked Skoda car.

The case was immediately reported to the on-duty prosecutor at the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor’s Office. The perpetrator was compulsorily placed for treatment in the state psychiatric hospital in the city.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News