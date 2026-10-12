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MEP Andrey Kovachev on Iva Mihaylova's Arrival: Skopje Has No Reason to Complain to the European Institutions about Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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андрей ковачев ива михайлова скопие оплаква европейските институции българия

Skopje has no reason to complain to the European institutions following the return of Iva Mihaylova, MEP Andrey Kovachev commented on the BNT's programme “Oshte ot denya” (More from the Day) on October 12.

According to Kovachev, the case should be treated entirely as a humanitarian matter.

Andrey Kovachev, MEP from the EPP: “Just now, at the EPP meeting that is beginning in Italy, I briefed Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the situation, and I believe that Skopje has no grounds to complain about Bulgaria—what exactly has Bulgaria done that is problematic? Absolutely nothing. Of course, we have raised the humanitarian issue concerning Iva Mihaylova at every level.”

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