MEP Svetoslav Stoyanov: “Trump’s plan is the closest to a peaceful resolution for Ukraine.”

“Europe is experiencing its largest conflict since the Second World War, and we must not view the situation through rose-tinted glasses,” Stanislav Stoyanov, Vice-Chair of the “Europe of Sovereign Nations” Group, told BNT's “The World and Us” programme on November 26.

He described Donald Trump’s plan for resolving the war in Ukraine as the most realistic and closest to the actual situation on the ground, noting that it takes into account key factors, including Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership—a factor he said contributed to the outbreak of the conflict.

"Russia is winning the war, Ukraine is losing - this must be taken into account at the negotiating table," Stoyanov said.

He stressed that early attempts at negotiations, such as those in Istanbul, could have spared lives and territorial losses.

Stoyanov also commented on the EU’s defence industrial programme, warning that the bloc is overemphasising military investment—from infrastructure to rearmament—at the expense of diplomacy. He expressed concern that funds from cohesion policy and agriculture might be diverted to military projects, highlighting the planned 20% reduction in the agricultural budget for 2028–2032 as a worrying signal.

Stoyanov strongly opposed the idea of a "military Schengen", which, in his view, takes away from the sovereignty of member states.

"Bulgaria will not be able to control foreign troops passing through its territory," he warned.

The MEP insisted that the EU should remain an economic union focused on prosperity and citizens’ wellbeing, rather than becoming a “second NATO.”