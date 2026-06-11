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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Military Aid to Ukraine: What Has Bulgaria Gained and What Has It Lost?

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Bulgaria has received just over €203 million through various European Union mechanisms for the assistance provided to Ukraine, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced at the “Koren” training ground on June 11. He clarified that no new request from Kyiv for weapons deliveries has been received in the past month.

Finance Minister Galab Donev explained that the funds saved from suspended assistance will be used to finance part of the measures in the state budget, while Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova denied that there is any discrepancy in position with that of Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

The Defence Minister refused to disclose what weapons and equipment have been provided to Ukraine, as the information is classified, but outlined what Bulgaria has received as compensation through European mechanisms.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: “Under one mechanism it is €3 million, under the other mechanism it is just over €200 million. None of this money is allocated entirely for the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces. Part of it was used to offset the deficit in the state budget. Since I have been at the Ministry of Defence, there has been no request submitted by the Ukrainian army. I expect that such a request may be made at the next meeting we hold with the Ukrainian ambassador.”

Finance Minister Galab Donev said that the saved funds will be used to cover measures in the 2026 state budget, adding: “There are measures valued at €10–15 million, so every euro we save helps us achieve this consolidation. When a country faces such significant financial constraints, it should limit every expenditure that burdens the budget.”

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova rejected claims of disagreement over the policy on aid to Ukraine.

Velislava Petrova: “There are no differences between the Prime Minister’s statements and mine. There is a unified position of the entire government, which is to use all available European mechanisms in order to achieve lasting peace.”

She confirmed that the Russian ambassador held a meeting at the Foreign Ministry at her own request. Meanwhile, in the morning programme “The Day Begins” on Bulgarian National Television, MEP Emil Radev described the intention to halt aid to Kyiv as a bad signal for Europe.

Emil Radev: “When we rely on European funding to modernise our army and defence industry, such statements do not lead to anything good.”

The final decision is to be taken by the Parliament.




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