Minister of Interior: Authorities Have Information on Oleg Nevzorov’s Movements

The Ministry of Interior has information about the direction in which Oleg Nevzorov is travelling, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on June 5.

Demerdzhiev also stated that there is information regarding actions taken by the Ukrainian Ambassador following the issuance of a compulsory administrative measure against Nevzorov. According to the minister, a diplomatic note has been submitted.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Interior:

"We are working in harmony not only with the Prosecutor's Office but also in full cooperation with the State Agency for National Security (SANS). The problem is that we effectively restarted this case because it had been halted, blocked, and there had been no meaningful work on it."

He stressed that authorities require sufficient evidence before any arrest can be made.

"To locate Oleg Nevzorov, we need information and evidence that can serve as grounds for an arrest. Do not expect us to arrest people without justification. We have information about where Nevzorov is moving, but, as you can see, that information is where it needs to be. Our task at the moment is to identify the wider structure."

Commenting on the so-called “Illegal City” case near Varna, the minister said that numerous individuals connected to the case had been identified. Some of them are part of the network to which Nevzorov allegedly belongs.

"I am far from convinced that this structure begins and ends with Oleg Nevzorov. We have also requested assistance from partner services because, as I said, the structure is considerably larger."

Demerdzhiev added that investigators are examining why municipal and state authorities failed to counter the activities in question and whether, in some instances, they may even have facilitated them.

"We are also investigating Nevzorov’s links, and those of his organisation, to individuals holding key positions in the executive branch, political circles, or local government."

The minister said that searches and seizures carried out in the investigation had yielded thousands of documents, which have already been handed over to the prosecution service.

"We are doing everything necessary to establish the full extent of those involved in this group's activities and to hold accountable those who have committed criminal offences."

Demerdzhiev further stated that there is information concerning actions taken by the Ukrainian ambassador after the compulsory administrative measure against Nevzorov was issued and before it was withdrawn.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Interior Minister:

"There is information about actions taken by the Ukrainian ambassador after the compulsory administrative measure was issued and before it was withdrawn. As far as I am aware, a diplomatic note has been submitted and there are documents related to the matter. These actions need to be carefully analysed and assessed."

The minister also stated that former head of the State Agency for National Security, Denyo Denev, should be heard regarding what happened in Varna during his tenure.