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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Who Is Oleg Nevzorov and What Is Known About His Business Interests?

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Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
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жители незаконния град варна искат среща кмета благомир коцев
Снимка: BGNES

Two rulings by the Sofia Administrative Court show that the order issued by Denyo Denev, acting Chair of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), expelling Oleg Nevzorov (KYB owner) from Bulgaria was signed on 3 July 2025. The court subsequently declined to consider Nevzorov’s request to suspend the immediate enforcement of the order.

A second court document reveals that the proceedings were later discontinued after Denev issued a new order on 17 July withdrawing the expulsion order against the Ukrainian businessman.

Yordan Bozhilov, Sofia Security Forum: “It is certainly unusual that the order was withdrawn so quickly. Whether the grounds for issuing it ceased to exist, or whether something else occurred, is a question that requires an answer.”

Tihomir Bezlov, Center for the Study of Democracy: “It is known that at one point he became a witness against the Mayor of Varna. Whether that is the reason he gave testimony is difficult to say.”

There has been no official information regarding the reasons behind the order for Nevzorov’s expulsion.

According to BNT sources, the case concerns alleged money laundering linked to proceeds from illicit trade conducted through Russia’s so-called shadow fleet.

Tihomir Bezlov of the Centre for the Study of Democracy added:

"The connection of the companies around Nevzorov and Firtash, for example. Firtash is widely regarded as one of the most prominent Ukrainian oligarchs with ties to the Kremlin, to Gazprom, and to Yanukovych.”

Yordan Bozhilov of the Sofia Security Forum:

“The second aspect that stands out is the foreign national himself – Oleg Nevzorov – and the possibility that his activities may be connected to criminal groups, political networks, or the security services of foreign states.

“The third issue, as you mentioned, concerns the origin of the funds. These second and third factors are not mutually exclusive.”

In addition to his construction business, Oleg Nevzorov has also been involved in public activities in Bulgaria.

He is the founder of Mi Razom, an organisation that provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees in the country.

There are also reports that he has financed the Varna-registered organisation United Women, which is headed by Anastasia Petrenko, a a personal assistant of Natalia Korolevska, who served as a minister in the Ukrainian government during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych and declared as wanted in Ukraine.

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