БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Апелативният прокурор на Пловдив Тихомир Стоев за БНТ: Не...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Сигнали за бомби в училища и детски градини в няколко...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Дъг Холдър е номиниран за посланик на САЩ в България
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Днес ще бъде тествана системата BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
Жълт код за проливни валежи, гръмотевични бури и опасност...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Turquoise Waters Observed along Black Sea Coast in Bulgaria as Phytoplankton Bloom Alters Sea Colour

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази
море тюркоаз цъфтежът фитопланктона променя цвета морската вода

For nearly a week, the waters of the Black Sea have taken on an unusual turquoise hue, drawing the attention of residents and tourists along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast.

The unusual blue-green shade of the water is due to a mass bloom of phytoplankton – microscopic algae that develop in spring under favourable conditions. Increased sunlight, warmer water temperatures, frequent rainfall and sufficient nutrients create an environment conducive to their rapid growth.

Although individually invisible to the naked eye, in large concentrations they can alter the colour of seawater. According to specialists, the phenomenon is entirely natural and does not pose a danger to humans.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
Гледайте европейското първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте европейското първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
4
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
И.ф. главен прокурор Ваня Стефанова с коментар за БНТ относно сигнала срещу апелативния прокурор на Пловдив
5
И.ф. главен прокурор Ваня Стефанова с коментар за БНТ относно...
Казусът с незаконния град край Варна: Собствениците се готвят за протест, с който да защитят имотите си
6
Казусът с незаконния град край Варна: Собствениците се готвят за...

Най-четени

14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
1
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
2
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа не върши работа в счупена система
3
Бащата на починалото момиче в Благоевград пред БНТ: Никаква реформа...
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов заради данни, че е подпомагал укриването на сина си
4
Главният прокурор иска уволнението на прокурора Бисер Михайлов...
През 2023 г. само за месец са издадени трите удостоверения за търпимост за незаконния строеж край Варна
5
През 2023 г. само за месец са издадени трите удостоверения за...
Празнуваме Петдесетница - рождения ден на църквата
6
Празнуваме Петдесетница - рождения ден на църквата

More from: Bulgaria

Severe Storm Floods Streets and Topples Trees in Haskovo Region (PHOTOS)
Severe Storm Floods Streets and Topples Trees in Haskovo Region (PHOTOS)
Hailstorm Blankets Sopot in White Hailstorm Blankets Sopot in White
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Children in the Digital World and the Psychological Challenges They Face Children in the Digital World and the Psychological Challenges They Face
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Drugs in Helicopter: 250kg Narcotics Haul Worth Millions of Euros Seized Drugs in Helicopter: 250kg Narcotics Haul Worth Millions of Euros Seized
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
The Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Who Is Oleg Nevzorov and What Is Known About His Business Interests? The Alleged Illegal Town near Varna: Who Is Oleg Nevzorov and What Is Known About His Business Interests?
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
BG-ALERT System to Be Tested across Bulgaria on June 2 BG-ALERT System to Be Tested across Bulgaria on June 2
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата в София са публикувани
Резултатите от първо класиране за първи клас в училищата в София са...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте къде и с колко Цените на тока и парното скачат от 1 юли – вижте къде и с колко
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
От "Прогресивна България" оттеглиха искането за дълга От "Прогресивна България" оттеглиха искането за дълга
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Икономика
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
Актьори от Народния театър изпълниха 20-минутен рецитал в памет на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Апелативният прокурор на Пловдив Тихомир Стоев за БНТ: Не съм...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Иван Демерджиев: Законът е еднакъв за всички и трябва да се уважава
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Задържаха стотици дози фентанил при акция в София, арестуван е и...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ