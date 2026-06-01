BG-ALERT System to Be Tested across Bulgaria on June 2

A national test of the BG-ALERT system will be conducted from 11 to 11:30 am on June 2, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday.

The purpose of the test is to verify the functioning of all system components, using the designated test channel. The test channel can be controlled via a mobile device.

The test was initially planned for April 1, 2026 but was postponed.

Also on June 2, the sirens of the National Early Warning and Notification System will also be activated at 12:00 pm for the Day of Botev and Those Fallen for the Freedom and the Independence of Bulgaria. The sirens across the country are sounded for two minutes. As part of the tradition, people stand up in silence, all pedestrians and vehicles stop while the sirens are sounding.

By Council of Ministers Decision No. 211 of May 31, 1993, June 2 has been declared Day of Botev and Those Fallen for the Freedom and the Independence of Bulgaria, whose memory is commemorated with sirens.