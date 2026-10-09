Minor Arrested Over Murder of His Mother in Plovdiv

A serious crime was committed in Plovdiv last night, with police investigating the murder of a 45-year-old woman.

According to unofficial reports, her underage son has been detained as the suspect. The crime took place at around 3am in a residential building on Brezovska Street, where the family had been renting an apartment for three months.

The director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv personally visited the crime scene. The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed only that the person arrested was a minor, adding that the suspected motive was personal and domestic in nature.