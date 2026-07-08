MoI’s Chief Secretary Personally Leading Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov is personally coordinating the search for 11-year-old Nataliya and her stepfather, Asen Simeonov, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said today, July 8.

The girl and her alleged abductor have now been missing for nine days despite the efforts of police and dozens of volunteers. Cavers have also joined the search, combing rocky and difficult terrain.

Missing for a Week Now: Search for 11-Year-Old Natalia Continues

Minister Demerdzhiev said the search area is being expanded and that there is no evidence that the man and the girl have left the country. He also criticised the actions of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.