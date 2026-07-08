MoI’s Chief Secretary Personally Leading Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov is personally coordinating the search for 11-year-old Nataliya and her stepfather, Asen Simeonov, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said today, July 8.
The girl and her alleged abductor have now been missing for nine days despite the efforts of police and dozens of volunteers. Cavers have also joined the search, combing rocky and difficult terrain.
Missing for a Week Now: Search for 11-Year-Old Natalia Continues
Minister Demerdzhiev said the search area is being expanded and that there is no evidence that the man and the girl have left the country. He also criticised the actions of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.
"The Ministry of Interior is doing everything possible to find 11-year-old Nataliya as soon as possible," Demerdzhiev said.
"We are not particularly satisfied with the actions taken so far by the regional directorate, so we are doing everything possible to reinforce both its personnel and its organisation. We are treating this case with the utmost seriousness, and I believe we will resolve it soon.
Additional police officers have been deployed, volunteers have joined the operation, and extensive searches are being carried out in large forested areas that are difficult to access and traverse. The available information indicates that the man who abducted the child is familiar with these areas and has been living there. This requires a high level of concentration, thorough analysis and careful tactical planning for the operations ahead.
I am convinced that the Chief Secretary will put in place the necessary organisation."