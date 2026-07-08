Illegal Casino Raided in Central Burgas, 11 People Arrested

An illegal casino has been raided in the centre of the coastal city of Burgas, with 11 people arrested, the Ministry of Interior's press office said on July 8.

The operation was carried out shortly before midnight by officers from the Economic Police Department of the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

Eleven men of various ages were found and detained inside the premises. During the search, officers seized numerous poker chips of different denominations, playing cards and a professional poker table. More than €10,000 in cash was also recovered.

Police have also identified the organisers of the illegal gambling operation. All those detained have been placed in police custody for up to 24 hours, while the seized items will be used as evidence in the investigation.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched, and the investigation is ongoing.