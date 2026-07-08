National Police Directorate Receives 204 High-Tech Patrol Vehicles

At an official ceremony on July 8, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev handed over the keys to 204 high-tech patrol vehicles.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Interior: "These vehicles are not just technical equipment. They are intended to provide greater safety, to support our efforts in tackling road trauma, and to ensure the presence of police officers in smaller settlements — something for which we are often criticised. For the police to be effective, they must be properly equipped, and our efforts will be focused on this: providing you with vehicles, the necessary equipment, and suitable and functional uniforms. Only when we have fulfilled this responsibility will we be able to demand results from you. We believe that by supporting your work in this way, we are contributing to strengthening the authority of the institution and, more importantly, to greater effectiveness in your actions — for safer roads and greater peace of mind in our villages. This is, in fact, the main goal we have set ourselves."

He assured that the leadership of the Ministry of Interior would continue working to ensure that law enforcement officers are fully equipped and have everything necessary to perform their duties in the best possible way.

In the presence of the minister, Deputy Ministers Ventsislav Katynov and Emil Ganchev, the leadership of the General Directorate of National Police, officers and guests, 204 new vehicles were officially presented. They will be used for patrol duties, territorial policing and enforcement of the Road Traffic Act.

Fifty of the vehicles are the final delivery under a contract financed through the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The remaining 154 were delivered under the second stage of a contract funded by the Road Safety Fund.