Divers Explore Unique 19th-Century Shipwreck off Kiten

Divers from the Friends of the Sea – Burgas Association have explored an exceptionally well-preserved wooden shipwreck that sank off the coast of Kiten during the second half of the 19th century. The dive was carried out with the assistance of archaeologists from the Institute of Underwater Heritage, who have been investigating the vessel's remains for the fifth consecutive year.

The expedition was led by Associate Professor Dr Krum Bachvarov, who briefed the divers on the work of the research team and the latest discoveries at the site.

The vessel is a merchant ship of the Ottoman-era kaik type. According to the archaeologists, it was transporting Strandzha oak timber. Dendrochronological analysis has dated the wood to the second half of the 19th century.

The excavations have uncovered parts of the ship's sailing rig, personal items used by the crew and coins from the same period. The vessel measures approximately 24 metres in length and seven metres in width and is regarded as one of the best-preserved wooden shipwrecks in the Bulgarian waters of the Black Sea.

According to the researchers, finds of this kind provide valuable insight into maritime history and trade along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast during the 19th century.