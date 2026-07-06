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Missing for a Week Now: Search for 11-Year-Old Natalia Continues

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Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
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Search for 11-year-old Natalia and her stepfather enters seventh day. The brother of 40-year-old Asen Simeonov confirmed to a BNT crew that Asen is hot-tempered and very aggressive

The search for 11-year-old Natalia and her stepfather has now entered its seventh day. The search area now covers almost the entire Varna region, and police have said the operation will be extended to neighbouring areas if necessary. A BNT team contacted the brother of 40-year-old Asen Simeonov, who declined to give an interview but said Asen is indeed highly aggressive.

For people in the village, there is no doubt that Asen Simeonov is abusive and systematically subjected 11-year-old Natalia and her mother to physical and psychological abuse.

Boyan Dotsev, volunteer from the village of Konstantinovo:
"From everything we learned from the mother, he would enter the house at two o'clock in the morning. The child would wake up screaming because he was sitting on a stool beside her bed. He would make gestures with a lighter, showing he could set them on fire while they were in bed. He even started burning the bedsheet just to prove he could. The terror was unimaginable. He threatened the child, threatened the woman, beat her, broke her arm, tied her up and taped her mouth shut. What does that sound like to you? Like a stepfather taking care of a child?"

Asen Simeonov's brother, Altan, declined to appear on camera but confirmed that his brother is short-tempered and highly aggressive. According to experts, following his separation from Natalia's mother, Asen Simeonov sought emotional revenge.

Dr Veselin Gerev, psychiatrist: "The situation developed in such a way that it began with verbal abuse, then escalated into physical violence, which was most likely carefully planned and thought through. Eventually it led to the child's abduction. The ultimate goal is to further humiliate and emotionally abuse the mother, knowing how deeply attached she is to her daughter."

The search area now covers almost 100 kilometres. Police say they continue to receive reports from members of the public claiming to have seen Natalia and Asen in different municipalities across the Varna region. The latest report came on Saturday evening from the area around the village of Velichkovo in Dalgopol Municipality, but subsequent searches found no trace of them.

Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski, Director of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: "At night we use a different tactic, but I will not disclose what that tactic is. We use undercover methods and drones equipped with infrared cameras. We also search abandoned houses, because volunteers do not have the legal authority to do so."

Natalia's relatives have not given up hope that she will soon return home unharmed.

BNT: "Do you think this man is capable of harming Natalia?"

Petya, Natalia's sister: "It depends on what's going through his mind, I don't know. He could hurt her, or he might not... I can't say for certain."

Volunteers have appealed to experienced mountaineers and cavers with specialist skills and equipment to join the search. Anyone who spots Natalia or Asen is urged to notify the police immediately.


Search Continues For 11-Year-Old Natalia

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