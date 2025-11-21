Monument to Zahari Stoyanov Unveiled in Central Sofia (PHOTOS)

A monument to Zahari Stoyanov, national revolutionary and writer, the chronicler of the April Uprising, was unveiled in Sofia on November 21. The statue stands opposite the northern entrance of the historic National Assembly building in the heart of the capital.

The official ceremony was attended by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, MPs from the 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' parliamentary group, city councillors, public figures and representatives of the cultural sector.

The initiative to honour the author of Notes on the Bulgarian Uprisings was launched by a dedicated civic committee.

“A patriot, a driving force of the national liberation movement. The chronicler of the April epic. The author not only of Notes, but of notes that preserve the memory of heroism, strength and love for country, regardless of education. He wrote without distinction between those who were educated in Paris and common manufacturers, demonstrating how the national cause can unite people far beyond petty disputes, conflicts and personal ambitions,” Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev said at the unveiling of the monument on November 21. “I am proud that today, together — representatives of different parliamentary forces, with diverse views and faiths — we have the opportunity to pay tribute to one of Bulgaria’s greatest sons,” Georgiev added.

Georgiev recalled that Zahari Stoyanov had also served within the justice system as a district judge in Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse, had been a statesman and chair of the Fifth Ordinary National Assembly, and was a key driving force and principal ideologue of the Unification of Bulgaria. “His contribution deserves to be remembered,” the minister said.