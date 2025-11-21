БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Monument to Zahari Stoyanov Unveiled in Central Sofia (PHOTOS)

He has shown how the national ideal can unite us all far beyond the temptations of petty disputes, said Minister Georgi Georgiev

откриха паметника захарий стоянов софия снимки

A monument to Zahari Stoyanov, national revolutionary and writer, the chronicler of the April Uprising, was unveiled in Sofia on November 21. The statue stands opposite the northern entrance of the historic National Assembly building in the heart of the capital.

The official ceremony was attended by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev, MPs from the 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' parliamentary group, city councillors, public figures and representatives of the cultural sector.

The initiative to honour the author of Notes on the Bulgarian Uprisings was launched by a dedicated civic committee.

“A patriot, a driving force of the national liberation movement. The chronicler of the April epic. The author not only of Notes, but of notes that preserve the memory of heroism, strength and love for country, regardless of education. He wrote without distinction between those who were educated in Paris and common manufacturers, demonstrating how the national cause can unite people far beyond petty disputes, conflicts and personal ambitions,” Justice Minister Georgi Georgiev said at the unveiling of the monument on November 21.

“I am proud that today, together — representatives of different parliamentary forces, with diverse views and faiths — we have the opportunity to pay tribute to one of Bulgaria’s greatest sons,” Georgiev added.

Georgiev recalled that Zahari Stoyanov had also served within the justice system as a district judge in Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse, had been a statesman and chair of the Fifth Ordinary National Assembly, and was a key driving force and principal ideologue of the Unification of Bulgaria. “His contribution deserves to be remembered,” the minister said.

More from: Bulgaria

Haskovo Water Utility Cracks Down on Non-Paying Customers
Haskovo Water Utility Cracks Down on Non-Paying Customers
Free-Roaming Animals Continue to Pose Danger on Main Roads in Southwestern Bulgaria Free-Roaming Animals Continue to Pose Danger on Main Roads in Southwestern Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Hundreds of Air Pollution Complaints Reported in Veliko Tarnovo Hundreds of Air Pollution Complaints Reported in Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Relics of St Gabriel Urgebadze Welcomed in Burgas for 30th Anniversary of His Repose Relics of St Gabriel Urgebadze Welcomed in Burgas for 30th Anniversary of His Repose
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EC Takes Bulgaria to Court Over Air Pollution EC Takes Bulgaria to Court Over Air Pollution
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
MPs Approve Bulgaria's State Budget Draft for 2026 at First Reading MPs Approve Bulgaria's State Budget Draft for 2026 at First Reading
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

