“Morality, Unity, Honour” Leader Radostin Vassilev: “The Model We Are Trying to Break Away from Is Beginning to Retreat”

“I believe that the model we are trying to break away from is beginning to retreat. After these elections, a serious discussion will be needed on whether a majority can be formed,” said Radostin Vassilev, leader of the political party “Morality, Unity, Honour” (MECh), after casting his vote in the early parliamenytray elections on April 19, 2026.

“The Ministry of Interior has done quite a lot to limit controlled and vote-buying practices in certain areas. Much more can still be done. Overall, I believe a serious reform of the Electoral Code is needed in the next Parliament—regarding polling stations election commissions, the way they are appointed and replaced, as well as the distribution of voting machines across polling stations,” he added.