БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

More than 360,000 Bulgarians Keep Working After Retirement

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
EN
Запази

The average increase in pensions due to additional work is about 16 BGN

360 хил българи работят пенсия

More than 360,000 Bulgarians continue working after retirement in order to increase their income, according to data from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

On average, pensions rise by around 16 BGN as a result of additional employment. Bulgaria remains one of the few EU countries where pensions are not taxed. About 127,000 retirees have accumulated up to five extra years of service, though most increases are modest — between 1 and 10 BGN. The highest recorded rise is 385 BGN.

The number of working pensioners in Bulgaria has risen by more than 50% over the past five years, according to the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

Yordan Inglizov from Blagoevgrad, a former Ministry of Interior employee, has continued working as a security guard after retiring.

He says many pensioners remain in employment because their pensions are too low to cover living costs.

“I retired in 2011 and I have worked every year since then. I’ve only had six months when I wasn’t working. And I work because pensions aren’t enough — our pensions are too small. That’s why I work. We rely on the law. Since the law allows us to work, and we have the physical ability, I want to add to my pension what I am entitled to,” said Yordan Inglizov.

“When a pension for length of service is recalculated, it is done automatically. The person does not need to submit an application. Every calendar year, from 1 April, the National Social Security Institute carries out this process. The person does not need to come in or file a request — the data is taken from the NSSI system and the recalculation is performed,” explained Antoaneta Nikolova, Head of the Pensions Department at the NSSI office in Blagoevgrad.

Blagoevgrad ranks sixth in the country for the number of recalculated pensions this year. Data from the National Social Security Institute show that, in most cases, the monthly increase is around 16 BGN. There is even a case in which a working pensioner managed to add more than 380 BGN to their pension.

“I wasn’t aiming for that and I don’t come close to those 300 BGN. My salary is small, so I get a lower percentage,” said Yordan Inglizov.

“The recalculation for each pensioner is individual. It depends on the length of service accumulated. The calculation takes into account the individual coefficient and the period of insurance service — meaning the income a person receives — and it is unique for everyone. The higher the insurance income, the higher the increase,” explained Antoaneta Nikolova.

This year, more than 234,000 pensions for length of service and age have been recalculated. The number of working pensioners receiving disability pensions is also rising – now almost 129,000, an increase of over 23% in the past three years.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Над 360 000 българи работят след пенсия
1
Над 360 000 българи работят след пенсия
Красимир Вълчев: Очаква се през януари да влезе в сила забраната на мобилни телефони в училищата
2
Красимир Вълчев: Очаква се през януари да влезе в сила забраната на...
Пускат парното в София във вторник
3
Пускат парното в София във вторник
Около 40 полицаи са издирвали двамата избягали затворници в Ловеч
4
Около 40 полицаи са издирвали двамата избягали затворници в Ловеч
Бюджет 2026: Първият в евро, с рекордни приходи и разходи
5
Бюджет 2026: Първият в евро, с рекордни приходи и разходи
Тръмп: Без "Томахоук" за Украйна - засега
6
Тръмп: Без "Томахоук" за Украйна - засега

Най-четени

Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
1
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
2
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
3
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
4
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
5
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха внесени в парламента
6
200 000 подписа за референдум за излизане от еврозоната бяха...

More from: Bulgaria

Due to Climate Change, Bee Population in Bulgaria Has Declined Significantly in Recent Years
Due to Climate Change, Bee Population in Bulgaria Has Declined Significantly in Recent Years
Sofia's Waste Crisis: Selection of Turkish Firm Sparks Tension in the City's Municipal Council Sofia's Waste Crisis: Selection of Turkish Firm Sparks Tension in the City's Municipal Council
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
New Traffic Restrictions in Sofia’s Two Low-Emission Zones to Take Effect from December New Traffic Restrictions in Sofia’s Two Low-Emission Zones to Take Effect from December
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Woman Reported Missing in the Vitosha Mountains Has Been Found Woman Reported Missing in the Vitosha Mountains Has Been Found
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Seven-Year-Old Bears Frol and Frosia Settle into New Home in Belitsa Sanctuary in Bulgaria Seven-Year-Old Bears Frol and Frosia Settle into New Home in Belitsa Sanctuary in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria Bans the Use of Mobile Phones in Schools Nationwide from January Bulgaria Bans the Use of Mobile Phones in Schools Nationwide from January
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Заседание на Комисията по бюджет и финанси към Тристранния съвет: На фокус Бюджет 2026
Заседание на Комисията по бюджет и финанси към Тристранния съвет:...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
"България на прага на еврозоната" - конференция на високо равнище в Бояна "България на прага на еврозоната" - конференция на високо равнище в Бояна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Затварят "Дунав мост" заради ремонтни дейности Затварят "Дунав мост" заради ремонтни дейности
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Забележителна ангажираност" на Украйна към присъединяването й към ЕС "Забележителна ангажираност" на Украйна към присъединяването й към ЕС
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Средновековна кула в центъра на Рим се срути - един загина
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Писмо в бутилка: В Австралия намериха 2 писма от Втората световна...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Валежи в цялата страна около обяд и чувствително застудяване днес
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Времето
Добрин Иванов, АИКБ: Бюджет 2026 е счетоводна гимнастика без...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ