More Than 40 Volumes of Evidence Collected in Case Against the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Запази

What are they and what can he go to court for?

Благомир Коцев
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Prosecutors have begun presenting the collected evidence in the investigation into Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, marking the final phase of the pre-trial proceedings. The next step is for the prosecution to decide whether to draft and file an indictment in court.

What evidence has been gathered, and what charges could Kotsev face?

More than 40 volumes of evidence have been compiled in the case. The exact number will become clear once the full file is presented to Mayor Kotsev.

On Monday, new charges were brought against all suspects in the investigation. The initial allegation of an organised criminal group has been replaced with the charge of a criminal association.

Kotsev’s media adviser, Antoaneta Petrova, has also been charged as an accomplice in some of the alleged offences.

In broad terms, alongside the charge of participation in a criminal association, the allegations include three counts of soliciting bribes from three separate businessmen, as well as two attempted acts of coercion. According to prosecutors, Kotsev and accomplices allegedly attempted to pressure a former municipal employee and a businessman — the latter reportedly being asked to transfer half of his contracts with Varna municipal bodies to another business operator.

It remains to be seen what specific evidence prosecutors have collected and whether any special intelligence techniques have been used and attached to the case file.

Given the volume of material, the presentation of evidence is expected to take time.

Municipal councillors Yordan Kateliev and Nikolay Stefanov were also scheduled to attend the hearing today, but this has been postponed to next week due to commitments involving their legal representatives.

New Charges Brought against the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev

