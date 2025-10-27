New Charges Brought against the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev

This morning, October 27, new charges were brought against the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, BNT has learned. Municipal councillors Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Katelev, who were previously detained alongside him and later placed under house arrest, have also been summoned in connection with additional charges.

Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody

Protest in Support of Detained Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Held Outside City Hall

The mayor’s media advisor is also required to appear at the prosecutor’s office.

At this stage, the State Prosecutor’s Office has not disclosed any details regarding the nature of the new charges.