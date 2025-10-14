БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Румен Радев наложи вето върху измененията в...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Първи случай на грип у нас
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
"Галъп": 8 партии ще влязат в парламента, ако...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Задържаха служители на "Пътна полиция" в Хасково
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest in Support of Detained Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Held Outside City Hall

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази

Protesters demanded justice

отново протест защита варненския кмет благомир коцев
Снимка: BGNES

A protest in support of Blagomir Kotsev, the detained mayor of Varna, took place today, October 14, in front of the Municipality in Bulgaria's coatsal city of Varna.

For the 12th consecutive time, demonstrators gathered outside the municipal building to demand his release.

Last week, the Sofia Court of Appeal imposed a lighter measure of house arrest on two municipal councillors who were detained on the same charges.

Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev Remains in Custody

On 10 October, Kotsev’s defence filed a motion to review his remand, but the Sofia City Court once again ruled to keep the Varna mayor in custody.

According to protesters, Kotsev’s detention represents a distortion of the will of the citizens of Varna.

The protest march will continue to Independence Square, ending in front of the Palace of Justice, where demonstrators will once again call for fairness and justice.

photo by BGNES

Blagomir Kotsev’s detention order is expected to be appealed on 16 October before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

***

Varna Mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, was detained after a police raid on the city’s municipality and his private home, which led to his 24-hour detention on Tuesday night, JUly 8.

Kotsev took office in 2023 as a reformist candidate for the opposition "We Continue the Change" party on the promise of improving the prospects for Varna, Bulgaria’s third biggest city and the biggest on the Black Sea coast.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
1
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Борисов: Ще си карате влака сами! В тази помия в Пазарджик не участвахме!
2
Борисов: Ще си карате влака сами! В тази помия в Пазарджик не...
Шивачки от Русе сигнализират за некоректен работодател, който ги оставил месеци без заплати
3
Шивачки от Русе сигнализират за некоректен работодател, който ги...
Задържаха служители на "Пътна полиция" в Хасково
4
Задържаха служители на "Пътна полиция" в Хасково
Катастрофа затвори пътя между Симитли и Банско
5
Катастрофа затвори пътя между Симитли и Банско
"Галъп": 8 партии ще влязат в парламента, ако гласуваме днес
6
"Галъп": 8 партии ще влязат в парламента, ако гласуваме днес

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
3
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
4
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
5
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Карлос Насар е световен шампион за трети път в кариерата си
6
Карлос Насар е световен шампион за трети път в кариерата си

More from: Bulgaria

12-Year-Old Boy in Coma after E-Scooter Accident near Nesebar – Was Not Wearing a Helmet
12-Year-Old Boy in Coma after E-Scooter Accident near Nesebar – Was Not Wearing a Helmet
Most Hotels in Bansko Ski Resort Already Half Booked for New Year’s Holidays Most Hotels in Bansko Ski Resort Already Half Booked for New Year’s Holidays
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Justice Minister Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Four Notaries Justice Minister Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Four Notaries
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Judge Marinika Cherneva Appointed Acting Head of the Supreme Administrative Court Judge Marinika Cherneva Appointed Acting Head of the Supreme Administrative Court
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
60,000 Litres of Water from the State Reserve Distributed to Residents of Sveti Vlas following Recent Floods 60,000 Litres of Water from the State Reserve Distributed to Residents of Sveti Vlas following Recent Floods
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Traffic Police Officers Detained in Haskovo Traffic Police Officers Detained in Haskovo
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Борисов: Ще си карате влака сами! В тази помия в Пазарджик не участвахме!
Борисов: Ще си карате влака сами! В тази помия в Пазарджик не...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев наложи вето върху измененията в Закона за ДАНС Президентът Румен Радев наложи вето върху измененията в Закона за ДАНС
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков отмени правителственото заседание Премиерът Желязков отмени правителственото заседание
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
У нас
"Катаджиите се крият като партизани": Арести в...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Тръмп нарече Джорджа Мелони "красива", Ердоган я...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Несигурност след еуфорията в Израел и Газа: Бомбардировките...
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
По света
Тръмп и Зеленски ще се срещнат в петък
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
Европа
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ