Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev Remains in Custody

The Sofia Court of Appeal on September 23 decided that Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev will remain in custody.

A fourth judicial panel found sufficient evidence to reasonably assume that Kotsev participated in a criminal group involved in corruption offences.

The court noted that, if released, he could commit further offences or obstruct the ongoing investigation.

The decision is final and not subject to appeal.

Earlier, Kotsev requested release to care for his family, who are currently suffering from COVID-19.

His defence also renewed calls for a retrial of former deputy mayor Dian Ivanov, who claims his testimony against Kotsev was given under pressure from Anti-Corruption Commission officials.

The prosecution countered that any pressure could have been aimed at retracting testimony rather than influencing it in Kotsev’s favour.

