Another Rally in Varna Against the Detention of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

This evening, September 17, another rally took place in Varna against the detention of the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, and two municipal councillors, Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Katelev.

Residents of Varna gathered in front of the Municipality building and then marched to Independence Square, where the Court House is located.

Earlier today, a panel of judges at the Sofia Court of Appeal recused themselves from the case concerning the detention of Varna mayor Blagomir Kotsev. The recusal followed public remarks by Kotsev’s lawyers, who described the judge who initially ordered the mayor’s detention as “biased,” “bludgeons,” and “incompetent.” The case will now be assigned to a different judicial panel.

