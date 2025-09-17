БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Пускат 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Патриархът: Вярата, надеждата и любовта - няма нещо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Another Rally in Varna Against the Detention of Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
пореден протест варна защита кмета благомир коцев
Снимка: БТА

This evening, September 17, another rally took place in Varna against the detention of the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, and two municipal councillors, Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Katelev.

Residents of Varna gathered in front of the Municipality building and then marched to Independence Square, where the Court House is located.

Earlier today, a panel of judges at the Sofia Court of Appeal recused themselves from the case concerning the detention of Varna mayor Blagomir Kotsev. The recusal followed public remarks by Kotsev’s lawyers, who described the judge who initially ordered the mayor’s detention as “biased,” “bludgeons,” and “incompetent.” The case will now be assigned to a different judicial panel.

Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Has Been Detained

Reactions in Parliament after the Arrest of the Mayor of Varna

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс заради незаконни сондажи на минерална вода
1
Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс...
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
2
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
5
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без топла вода и парно от октомври до Нова година
6
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без...

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
3
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
4
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
5
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Bulgaria

For 90 Days: Parts of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” District to Be Without Hot Water and Heating from October Until New Year
For 90 Days: Parts of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” District to Be Without Hot Water and Heating from October Until New Year
Mayor of Ognyanovo Threatened Over Illegal Mineral Water Drilling? Mayor of Ognyanovo Threatened Over Illegal Mineral Water Drilling?
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
MPs Donated Blood on the Day of Sofia (PHOTOS) MPs Donated Blood on the Day of Sofia (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Endangered Miniature Monkeys to Delight Visitors at Burgas Zoo Endangered Miniature Monkeys to Delight Visitors at Burgas Zoo
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Customs Officers Seize Over Half a Kilogramme of Gold Jewellery Worth over 78,000 BGN Customs Officers Seize Over Half a Kilogramme of Gold Jewellery Worth over 78,000 BGN
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Youths Vandalise Car in Plovdiv, Pose for Selfies Afterwards Youths Vandalise Car in Plovdiv, Pose for Selfies Afterwards
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Водещи новини

За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без топла вода и парно от октомври до Нова година
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Поредица от над 100 земетресения разтревожи жители и туристи на гръцкия остров Кефалония Поредица от над 100 земетресения разтревожи жители и туристи на гръцкия остров Кефалония
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
По света
(Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание (Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 08:30 мин.
У нас
Тръмп във Великобритания: Майстор с черен колан или най-опасният човек на света? (ОБЗОР) Тръмп във Великобритания: Майстор с черен колан или най-опасният човек на света? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
ВМЗ-Сопот и постът шеф на ДАНС на фокус в кулоарите
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев отказа да назначи Деньо Денев за шеф на ДАНС
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Бдение в памет на 8-годишния Иван, който загина след падане от...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
Нелегално: Онлайн аптека продава медикаменти за отслабване, които...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ