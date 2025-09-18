The line between permissible criticism and pressure on the judiciary has been crossed, the Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria on September 18 emphasised in a statement regarding the recusal of the judicial panel in the “Kotsev” case and the growing number of public criticism against magistrates.

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria declares its firm intolerance towards the targetted pressure that has turned the trial in the ‘Kotsev’ case into an arena for political confrontation and led to the recusal of the judicial panel. In recent days, we have witnessed coordinated rhetoric of discrediting – personal attacks, insinuations of dependence, and suggestions of ‘orchestrated’ actions. Such behaviour not only undermines the authority of individual magistrates but seeks to delegitimise the institutional framework in which decisions are made on the basis of evidence and the law,” the Association stated.

The Association stressed that the rights of the defence must be upheld in the courtroom through procedural means, not through public campaigns, pressure, or offensive insinuations.

“Political figures who choose the language of confrontation instead of using real arguments bear responsibility for eroding trust in the judiciary. The prosecution exercises its powers within the law and under the control of an independent court. Attempts to attribute arbitrariness or replace judicial debate with media performances are unacceptable. We remind that pressure and threats against magistrates are not an ‘opinion’ – they are an assault on the constitutional order. We urge politicians to stop the escalation and respect the separation of powers. Professional communities must uphold ethical standards in public discourse, and the media should adhere to reporting verifiable facts rather than sensational insinuations.”

The Association expressed solidarity with the judges who recused themselves in order to eliminate any doubts about the impartiality of the proceedings.