БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът остави в ареста бившия заместник-кмет на София...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Щетите от пожара в Пирин са за над 16 милиона лева
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Проф. Ива Христова: Ваксината срещу варицела ще намали...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Без вода в 7 квартала на София
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutors' Association on the Case of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev: 'The Line between Legitimate Criticism and Pressure on the Judiciary Has Been Crossed'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
EN
Запази
асоциацията прокурорите делото благомир коцев границата допустимата критика натиска правосъдието премината
Снимка: BTA

The line between permissible criticism and pressure on the judiciary has been crossed, the Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria on September 18 emphasised in a statement regarding the recusal of the judicial panel in the “Kotsev” case and the growing number of public criticism against magistrates.

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria declares its firm intolerance towards the targetted pressure that has turned the trial in the ‘Kotsev’ case into an arena for political confrontation and led to the recusal of the judicial panel. In recent days, we have witnessed coordinated rhetoric of discrediting – personal attacks, insinuations of dependence, and suggestions of ‘orchestrated’ actions. Such behaviour not only undermines the authority of individual magistrates but seeks to delegitimise the institutional framework in which decisions are made on the basis of evidence and the law,” the Association stated.

The Association stressed that the rights of the defence must be upheld in the courtroom through procedural means, not through public campaigns, pressure, or offensive insinuations.

“Political figures who choose the language of confrontation instead of using real arguments bear responsibility for eroding trust in the judiciary. The prosecution exercises its powers within the law and under the control of an independent court. Attempts to attribute arbitrariness or replace judicial debate with media performances are unacceptable. We remind that pressure and threats against magistrates are not an ‘opinion’ – they are an assault on the constitutional order. We urge politicians to stop the escalation and respect the separation of powers. Professional communities must uphold ethical standards in public discourse, and the media should adhere to reporting verifiable facts rather than sensational insinuations.”

The Association expressed solidarity with the judges who recused themselves in order to eliminate any doubts about the impartiality of the proceedings.

“We stand behind our fellow prosecutors who are carrying out their duties under intensified public pressure. The Association of Prosecutors will respond publicly to any attempt to intimidate or discredit magistrates, and when necessary, will refer cases to the competent authorities. The place of justice is in the courtroom, in line with the evidence presented, not in television studios or on social media.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Полицай почина в София, докато изпълнява служебните си задължения
2
Полицай почина в София, докато изпълнява служебните си задължения
Поредица от над 100 земетресения разтревожи жители и туристи на гръцкия остров Кефалония
3
Поредица от над 100 земетресения разтревожи жители и туристи на...
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
Акция на ГДБОП в Плевен: Иззети са злато, дрога и боеприпаси, задържани са петима
5
Акция на ГДБОП в Плевен: Иззети са злато, дрога и боеприпаси,...
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите гласуват петия вот на недоверие срещу кабинета "Желязков"
6
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите гласуват петия вот на недоверие срещу кабинета...

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
3
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
4
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
5
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Bulgaria

Man caught at Danube Bridge with BGN 55,000 Linked to Phone Scam
Man caught at Danube Bridge with BGN 55,000 Linked to Phone Scam
No Water from Morning till Dusk: Sevlievo Introduces Strict Water Rationing Amid Record Low Supply No Water from Morning till Dusk: Sevlievo Introduces Strict Water Rationing Amid Record Low Supply
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
The Damages from the Fire in Pirin Exceeds BGN 16 Million The Damages from the Fire in Pirin Exceeds BGN 16 Million
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Court Remands Former Sofia Deputy Mayor in Custody Court Remands Former Sofia Deputy Mayor in Custody
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
New Mobile App Lets Children at Risk Report Abuse New Mobile App Lets Children at Risk Report Abuse
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
The pine processionary moth is advancing into Northern Bulgaria and could reach the Black Sea coast within the next 50 years The pine processionary moth is advancing into Northern Bulgaria and could reach the Black Sea coast within the next 50 years
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдът остави в ареста бившия заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов
Съдът остави в ареста бившия заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета „Желязков“ Неуспешен е петият вот на недоверие към кабинета „Желязков“
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна жена в сърцето Жестоко убийство във Варна: Мъж е намушкал многократно 48-годишна жена в сърцето
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли Пловдив затваря центъра за движение на стари коли
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Щетите от пожара в Пирин са за над 16 милиона лева
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Асоциацията на прокурорите за делото на Благомир Коцев: Границата...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Парламентът прие на първо четене промените в Закона за НСО
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
"Ние сме като две ноти в един акорд": Кралско пиршество...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ