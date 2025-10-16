Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, Remains in Custody

The Sofia Court of Appeal has remanded the Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, in custody. The detention measure remains unchanged.

The decision was issued with a dissenting opinion from one of the members of the judicial panel — Judge Andrey Angelov.

According to Judge Angelov, Kotsev should be placed under a “recognizance” (obligation to report regularly) instead.

The Mayor of the largest city and seaside resort on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast was detained on July 8 under a police order tied to an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission and Sofia City Prosecution Office. He has been held in custody since then.