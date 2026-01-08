More Than 500 Households Left Without Power in Three Settlements

More than 500 households in three settlements remain without electricity, according to information from duty dispatchers at the electricity distribution companies. The most seriously affected area is that served by Electricity Distribution Networks West, where repair teams are already working to restore supply.

According to the duty dispatcher at Electricity Distribution Networks West AD, the following locations in its service area are currently without power:

Kyustendil district, Nevestino municipality, the village of Rakovo – 10 customers;

Pleven district, Pleven municipality, the villages of Radishevo and Tuchenitsa – 499 customers.

Work is under way to resolve the faults.

According to the duty dispatcher at Electricity Distribution North AD, there are no settlements without electricity in the areas it serves.

Similarly, Electricity Distribution South EAD reported no power outages in its service area.

The duty dispatcher at the Electricity System Operator (ESO) EAD said there were no faults or incidents affecting the electricity transmission system.