БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

More Than 500 Households Left Without Power in Three Settlements

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази
останалите без ток потребители получат компенсации февруарските сметки

More than 500 households in three settlements remain without electricity, according to information from duty dispatchers at the electricity distribution companies. The most seriously affected area is that served by Electricity Distribution Networks West, where repair teams are already working to restore supply.

According to the duty dispatcher at Electricity Distribution Networks West AD, the following locations in its service area are currently without power:

  • Kyustendil district, Nevestino municipality, the village of Rakovo – 10 customers;
  • Pleven district, Pleven municipality, the villages of Radishevo and Tuchenitsa – 499 customers.

Work is under way to resolve the faults.

According to the duty dispatcher at Electricity Distribution North AD, there are no settlements without electricity in the areas it serves.

Similarly, Electricity Distribution South EAD reported no power outages in its service area.

The duty dispatcher at the Electricity System Operator (ESO) EAD said there were no faults or incidents affecting the electricity transmission system.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Само за шест часа: Над 80 души са преминали през травматологията на "Пирогов"
1
Само за шест часа: Над 80 души са преминали през травматологията на...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Как пернишката болница привлече чуждестранни лекари
3
Как пернишката болница привлече чуждестранни лекари
Обилен снеговалеж затвори за движение на камиони пътя Добрич - Варна
4
Обилен снеговалеж затвори за движение на камиони пътя Добрич - Варна
Наркотик за над 6 млн. евро заловиха митничари на "Капитан Андреево"
5
Наркотик за над 6 млн. евро заловиха митничари на "Капитан...
Блокада на границата: Гръцките фермери затвориха и ГКПП "Кулата – Промахон"
6
Блокада на границата: Гръцките фермери затвориха и ГКПП...

Най-четени

Почина великият Димитър Пенев
1
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
2
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
3
Д-р Николова: Грипът не се лекува с антибиотик и имуностимуланти
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
4
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв
6
Конспирациите и еврото: За дяволските знаци и златния резерв

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia’s Rubbish Collection Crisis Expected to Ease in Mid-January, Municipality Says
Sofia’s Rubbish Collection Crisis Expected to Ease in Mid-January, Municipality Says
Heavy Lorries Banned from Ruse–Byala Road as Severe Winter Conditions Persist Heavy Lorries Banned from Ruse–Byala Road as Severe Winter Conditions Persist
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Snow, Icy Conditions and Snowdrifts: Road Situation Remains Complicated Snow, Icy Conditions and Snowdrifts: Road Situation Remains Complicated
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Competition Authority Probes Suspected Cartel in Food Supply Contracts for Hospitals Competition Authority Probes Suspected Cartel in Food Supply Contracts for Hospitals
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
How the EU Entry-Exit System works in Bulgaria How the EU Entry-Exit System works in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Strong Thunderstorm Hits Burgas Strong Thunderstorm Hits Burgas
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Усложнена остава пътната обстановка, от АПИ - шофьорите да тръгват подготвени за зимата
Усложнена остава пътната обстановка, от АПИ - шофьорите да тръгват...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
490 снегорина почистват пътищата в цялата страна 490 снегорина почистват пътищата в цялата страна
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Втори ден Гърция е блокирана от протестиращите фермери Втори ден Гърция е блокирана от протестиращите фермери
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Николай Младенов е назначен за генерален директор на „Съвета за мир“ в Ивицата Газа Николай Младенов е назначен за генерален директор на „Съвета за мир“ в Ивицата Газа
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Вятърът отслабва, но през уикенда ни очаква нова порция снеговалежи
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Частичното бедствено положение в община Крумовград остава в сила,...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
България и еврото: Продължават засилените проверки на НАП и КЗП
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Освобождават политически затворници във Венецуела
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ