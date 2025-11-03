Mountain Rescue Search for Missing Woman in Vitosha Mountains

A woman is being sought in the area of the Northern part of Vitosha mountains, the Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross announced on November 3. Rescuers say information about her possible location is mixed.

According to the Mountain Rescue Service, weather conditions in the mountains are suitable for the season. It is cloudy and calm, with snow cover at the highest altitudes.

The national met office forecasts mostly sunny conditions in the mountains, with cloud increasing from the west later in the afternoon and rain expected overnight into Tuesday in western ranges. A light to moderate south-westerly wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will be around 15°C at 1,200 metres and about 10°C at 2,000 metres.

Source: BTA