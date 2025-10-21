MRF–New Beginning Seeks Solution to Curb Food Price Speculation

The parliamentary group of MRF–New Beginning has stressed the need for a firm government commitment to implementing measures against price speculation on essential consumer goods. During a meeting on October 21, they announced that letters had been sent to the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) and the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP), requesting information on the enforcement of these measures.

“Following weekly meetings and constituency sessions with citizens, our MPs reported that people in their regions are experiencing concern and hardship due to speculative price increases,” the party stated on Facebook.

The MPs also discussed food pricing practices in other European countries, specifically Greece and Romania, noting that these models had led to price reductions of between 10% and 45% on basic food items.