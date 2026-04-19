MRF Leader Delyan Peevski: Our Path and Cause Remain Unchanged

“Our path and our cause remain unchanged,” wrote the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), Delyan Peevski, in a post on Facebook following the end of election day on April 19.

"Dear friends and supporters, members and activists of the MRF, for the MRF elections have never been an end in themselves, but only a step towards achieving, in the best possible way, our cause – the people. This evening, I address you with great excitement to tell you that you are heroes and I am proud of you for what you have achieved in these elections, under these conditions," Peevski wrote on Facebook.

“You withstood unprecedented pressure, not seen since the time of the so-called ‘Revival Process’, to which you were subjected by the Ministry of Interior and the entire caretaker government, who used their authority to secure an unfair electoral advantage at the expense of repression against members and supporters of the MRF. I assure you that each and every one of you will be protected and that justice will prevail, and those responsible will be held accountable by all the means of a democratic state governed by the rule of law. Our path and our cause remain unchanged; people know they can always rely on us, and together we will succeed. Thank you, I love you!”