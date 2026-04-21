MRF Leader Delyan Peevski: We Continue to Consistently Work for the People

Delyan Peevski said that a large share of Bulgarian voters have, after years of political timelessness, placed their trust in a single political leader — Rumen Radev — a result he said should be acknowledged and respected.

In a letter to the media, the MRF leader said:

"This is their decision as to who will bear responsibility, having a stable and decisive majority that must take over the governance of the state and lead Bulgaria through the severe crisis and challenges arising from the complicated international situation and its impact on the lives and livelihoods of Bulgarian citizens.”

Peevski added that the election result is, for MRF, a clear sign that its voters had not succumbed to what he described as unprecedented pressure.

Delyan Peevski added:

“Once again, people have entrusted us with responsibility for their future and have obliged us to continue standing by our cause — the people and their better quality of life, regardless of who they are or where they live. We have repeatedly demonstrated that we do not divide people by ethnicity, religion, or whether they live in small or large settlements, in towns or villages.”

He said that in the new parliament, Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) would continue to pursue its policies in the social sphere, regional development, agriculture and local government.