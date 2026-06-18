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MRF Leader Peevski Files Complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office Against Interior Minister Demerdzhiev

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Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Delyan Peevski has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office against Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev. This was announced by the party on its website and on Facebook on June 18.

According to the party, the request for an investigation is related to the Interior Minister’s numerous media appearances in which he has spoken about inspections and investigations allegedly being carried out against the leader of the MRF and the parliamentary group of the MRF, actions which, according to the party, the Ministry of the Interior is not legally authorised to conduct.

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