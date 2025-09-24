БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous

He urged the municipal councillors to stop the mayor's proposal

The proposal by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev to sharply raise parking fees in the capital is scandalous and outrageous, stated Delyan Peevski, leader of 'MRF–New Beginning', in response to a report submitted by the Mayor, the Chair of the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) Tsvetomir Petrov, and municipal councillors from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria,” regarding parking in Sofia’s blue and green zones.

“Instead of making efforts to ensure that Sofia, as a worthy European capital, has modern parking conditions and adequate infrastructure to ease traffic and support vehicle owners, Terziev and his team are only looking for ways to dig deeper into people’s pockets,” Peevski said.

Peevski urged the municipal councillors in the SMC to block the proposal from the Mayor and the councillors from 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria'. He added that citizens should not be punished for bad decisions, and that the SMC is the body that can and must restrain Terziev and protect them.

Peevski also points out that after the heating and hot water crisis in "Druzhba-2" a few days ago they talked about increasing the price of heating in Sofia by 30%, the municipality is now proposing that blue zone parking fees rise to 4 BGN per hour, and green zone fees to 2 BGN per hour.

