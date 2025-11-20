БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
Парламентът прие на първо четене бюджета на Държавното...
В 8 държави, включително и в България, се провежда акция...
National Statistical Institute Staff Protest for 20% Pay Rise

Employees of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on November 20 staged a protest demanding a 20% increase in their salaries.

Protesters say that the net salary of a junior expert with a secondary education is around 840 leva, while an employee with a higher degree in economics earns approximately 1,600 leva.

The demonstration is organised by the administrative staff union of the trade unioin “Podkrepa”.

In addition to the NSI, employees from the National Social Security Institute and the Employment Agency are also planning to join the protests.

