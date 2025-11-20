БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Зеленски е готов да работи по американския план за мир, а...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Великобритания удължи дерогацията за България
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
120 лева коледни добавки ще получат 536 000 пенсионери
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Парламентът прие на първо четене бюджета на Държавното...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
В 8 държави, включително и в България, се провежда акция...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.

Nationwide Protests as National Statistics Institute Staff Demand 20% Pay Rise

Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Снимка: BGNES

Some employees at Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) earn salaries that do not reach 900 leva (BGN), prompting nationwide protests today, November 20. Staff are calling for a 20% pay rise.

Tsvetanka Krasteva, who has a specialised secondary education and has worked at the NSI for around 30 years, takes home less than 1,200 leva after deductions.

Tsvetanka Krasteva, chief specialist at NSI Sofia:
“There’s not enough for many things. You learn to manage with little. Luckily, the children help.”

Experts with higher education earn between 1,200 and just over 1,600 leva.

Aniliya Varbanova, senior expert, Territorial Statistical Bureau – Southwest:
“Honestly, we try to survive—promotions, cutting down on bills. There is a turnover of young staff in this institution because of the low pay.”

Staff in Varna also demanded fair wages.

Daniela Georgieva, Territorial Statistical Bureau – Northeast:
“People think civil servants receive big bonuses, but that’s not true for us. We don’t receive seniority increments. We’re not allowed to take second jobs to support our families.”

Boryana Gargova, Territorial Statistical Bureau – Northeast:
“Even highly experienced staff are leaving because they can no longer support their families.”

Workers at the NSI, the National Insurance Institute, the Labour Inspectorate and the Social Assistance and Employment Agencies disagree with the 5% pay rise proposed in next year’s state budget.

Photos: BGNES

Kremena Atanasova, Chair of the Administrative Workers’ Union at ‘Podkrepa’ trade union:
“Ordinary civil servants—those on the lowest grades—receive insulting salaries, heavy workloads and even greater responsibilities. We strongly oppose a second consecutive year of such an offensive income policy. A rise of ‘up to 5%’ means some will get 10%, others 2%, and some nothing at all.”

Tomorrow, employees of the National Insurance Institute will stage their own protest during the lunch break.

