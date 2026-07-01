NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich: Bulgaria Has Exceeded 2% Defence Spending Requirement

The Chief of Defence, Admiral Emil Eftimov, on July 1 received NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich. The two discussed the enhancement of Bulgaria’s and Europe’s defence capabilities, as well as strengthening the defence of NATO’s south-eastern flank amid the changed geopolitical security environment.

Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defence: “The country has adopted a national plan to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. This plan gives us confidence that we will continue building the necessary capabilities to fulfil allied and national commitments. This is a long-term investment in our national security, the development of infrastructure, the defence industry and the economic development of the country.”