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NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich: Bulgaria Has Exceeded 2% Defence Spending Requirement

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Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
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главнокомандващият нато българия надхвърлила разходи отбрана
Снимка: BTA

The Chief of Defence, Admiral Emil Eftimov, on July 1 received NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich. The two discussed the enhancement of Bulgaria’s and Europe’s defence capabilities, as well as strengthening the defence of NATO’s south-eastern flank amid the changed geopolitical security environment.

Admiral Emil Eftimov, Chief of Defence: “The country has adopted a national plan to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. This plan gives us confidence that we will continue building the necessary capabilities to fulfil allied and national commitments. This is a long-term investment in our national security, the development of infrastructure, the defence industry and the economic development of the country.”

General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe: “Bulgaria has already exceeded the requirement of 2% defence spending. And I was extremely pleased today to learn that you are on a very stable path to reaching 5% by 2035. I am glad that you have very clear plans for how to turn this financial resource into real capabilities.”

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