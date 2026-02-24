No Party Submitted Documents to Central Election Commission on First Day of Registration for April 19 Snap Elections

No political party submitted documents to the Central Election Commission on the first day of registration for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April. The campaign began this morning, February 24 and will run until 4 March.

From today, the Central Election Commission begins accepting documents for the registration of parties and coalitions to participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April.

Registration documents can be submitted daily from 09:30 to 17:00 at the parliament building. The deadline for parties and coalitions to submit their registration applications to the Commission is 4 March.

From 17 March, election participants will be able to register their candidate lists. At its first meeeting, the caretaker “Gyurov” government allocated €65 million for the organisation of the elections.