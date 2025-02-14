НОВИНИ
NSI reported higher inflation in Bulgaria

нси инфлацията 2024
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:02, 14.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Higher inflation in the country was reported on February 14 by the National Statistics.

Inflation for January was 2%. In the previous month, it was only 0.4%. The largest increases were observed in cucumbers, peppers, bread, cabbage, and flour.

The annual inflation for January 2025 compared to January 2024 is 3.7%.

The statistics also calculated the harmonised index of average annual inflation, which stands at 2.6%, the same as last month. This index is used to determine whether we meet the criteria for joining the eurozone. We will know this on February 24, when Eurostat announces the inflation data for the other EU countries.



