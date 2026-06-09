Ombudsman Calls for Review of Proposed District Heating Price Increases

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva has once again sent an opinion to Plamen Mladenovski, Chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), calling for an additional review of the proposed new district heating prices due to take effect on 1 July 2026.

The public defender notes that the regulator has reduced the district heating companies’ initial request for an average increase of 30.65% to 4.58%. However, Delcheva warns that even a limited rise will have an impact on households.

In her opinion, Delcheva also places particular emphasis on the need for stricter control over technological losses across heat transmission networks. She notes that, according to EWRC data, district heating companies continue to report losses significantly above the European average, with the situation at Toplofikatsiya Sofia EAD (Sofia District Heating) having deteriorated considerably in recent years.

The Ombudsman also points to numerous complaints from members of the public regarding network failures that have resulted in hot water leaks, flooding, and risks to people’s health and property. Delcheva is calling for more effective measures to reduce losses, as well as stronger oversight of the implementation of maintenance and investment programmes by the utility companies.

In conclusion, she urges the EWRC to use all available mechanisms to limit price increases and to reassure consumers that every possible reserve and instrument has been exhausted before a final decision is adopted.