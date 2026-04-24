Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva: Artificial Intelligence Can Be a Valuable Assistant in the Learning Process, but Should Not Replace It

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva supported the draft Ordinance amending and supplementing Ordinance No. 5 of 2015, with which the Ministry of Education proposes to officially integrate artificial intelligence and digital literacy in education from III to XII grade, the institution said on April 24.

Delcheva stressed that the proposed changes are a timely and necessary step towards modernising Bulgarian education amid the rapid spread of new technologies across all areas of society.

According to the Ombudsman, artificial intelligence can be a valuable assistant in the learning process, in students’ research and creative activities, and as a tool for modernising the educational environment and improving feedback between teachers and pupils.

Delcheva stresses that the proposed changes are a timely and necessary step towards modernising Bulgarian education in the face of the rapid penetration of new technologies in all spheres of society.

According to the ombudsman, artificial intelligence can be a valuable assistant in the learning process, in the research and creative activities of students, as well as a tool for modernizing the educational environment and improving the feedback between teachers and students. At the same time, she stresses that technology should not replace the cognitive process but support it.

Successful implementation of artificial intelligence in education depends on it being used as a guide to knowledge, rather than a substitute for it, Velislava Delcheva added.

In her opinion, she emphasised the need for pupils to develop critical thinking, fact-checking skills, and the ability to recognise disinformation and algorithmic bias, as well as ethical responsibility in the use of Artificial Intelligence.

The statement also highlights the teacher’s new role, not only as a source of knowledge, but also as a mentor and guide in the digital environment.

Velislava Delcheva also draws attention to the risks that must be considered when introducing the reform. These include the possibility of deepening the digital divide between schools and regions, the need for quality training and support for teachers, the protection of pupils’ personal data, the risk of plagiarism and excessive dependence on technology, the lack of clear mechanisms for assessing new competencies, and the need for adequate technical infrastructure.

Velislava Delcheva recommends that the Education Ministry consider creating a list of certified and safe Artificial Intelligence tools for use in schools, as well as additional rules on child protection, transparency and human oversight in the use of technology in the educational process.

She also places particular emphasis on the need for a comprehensive approach to mental health in schools, including social and emotional learning programmes designed to support children’s adaptation to the rapidly changing digital environment.