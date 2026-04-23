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On the Eve of the Summer Holiday Season: Higher Prices and Widespread Flight Cancellations

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Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
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The summer holiday season is approaching, but the aviation industry is on edge due to high jet fuel prices and concerns over potential shortages if the crisis in the Middle East continues.

Airlines are already increasing ticket prices and reducing the number of flights to manage rising costs.

The European Commission has issued guidance on aviation fuel, outlining measures for airlines in case of supply shortages.

Reports of cancelled flights are already affecting passengers at many European airports. These disruptions are not limited to routes to the conflict-affected Middle East region.

A significant number of domestic flights within Europe have also been cancelled, including services from major hubs such as Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome.

    Gary Wright, a passenger, said: “I think the situation will get worse and worse. Today I came across information about cancelled flights, but I did not think that schedule changes were already in effect. I thought they would start sometime in October.”

    The German airline group Lufthansa has announced the cancellation of 20,000 flights between now and October to destinations described as “unprofitable”.

    The Dutch carrier KLM has already cancelled 160 flights over the next month.

    Due to high jet fuel prices, there has also been a significant increase in airfares. According to a survey by the UK broadcaster ITV, passengers flying with two major European airlines are already paying between €70 and €100 more for return journeys to the United States, Canada and Mexico, and around €10 more for flights within Europe.

    Erik Lanstein, from the Norwegian aviation industry federation, said: “It is clear that once the price of fuel has more than doubled, air travel becomes more expensive. It becomes more difficult for companies to operate profitably, which is why they are also adjusting their schedules.”

    Due to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, many flights are being forced to use longer detour routes, thereby consuming more fuel than usual.

    For now, Europe has sufficient reserves of aviation fuel. However, the European Energy Agency has warned that if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened soon, flight cancellations due to a shortage of kerosene could follow.

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